PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,860 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0%

NVDA opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $172.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.