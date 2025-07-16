Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,998,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAG opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $186.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

