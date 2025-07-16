Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $186.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

