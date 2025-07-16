Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $19.12 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

