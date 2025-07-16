Petros Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,442,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total value of $551,665,621.43. Following the sale, the insider owned 895,279,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,234,776,836.89. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

