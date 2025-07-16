PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PHINIA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $57.23.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. This represents a 22.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

