Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $304.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $269.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.44.

FFIV stock opened at $290.76 on Monday. F5 has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.17 and a 200 day moving average of $278.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 275.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

