Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Desjardins raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PMZ

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.