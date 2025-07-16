Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Desjardins raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PMZ
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.