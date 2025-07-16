Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,178 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE HOG opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

