ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRA. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ProAssurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProAssurance Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $54,121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,035.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,516,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.