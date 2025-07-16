Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – July 13th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Future FinTech Group, Galaxy Digital, Bit Origin, and BTCS are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves digital currencies or blockchain technology—such as crypto mining firms, exchanges, or firms holding substantial cryptocurrency reserves. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the price movements and adoption trends of various cryptocurrencies without having to purchase the digital assets themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,149,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Shares of FTFT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,331,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Future FinTech Group has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 6,112,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,177. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 211,884,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,038,983. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 13,113,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,610. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

