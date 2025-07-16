Promising Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 13th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Intuitive Surgical, Palo Alto Networks, and Exxon Mobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore, extract, refine, transport or sell energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to power utilities and firms developing renewable technologies like solar, wind or hydroelectric. Investors include energy stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to global energy demand, commodity-price fluctuations and the ongoing transition toward cleaner, more sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.51. 78,861,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,596,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.26.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,264,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,121,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average is $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $281.18.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.85 and its 200-day moving average is $536.68. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,403,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day moving average is $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,693. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

