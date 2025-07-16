Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, Broadcom, Synopsys, Oracle, and Alibaba Group are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, and maintain the physical assets and systems—such as highways, bridges, railways, power plants, water treatment facilities, and telecommunications networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these firms often work under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks, they tend to generate stable cash flows and pay regular dividends. Investors also view them as defensive holdings that can offer inflation-linked growth, given the essential nature of the services they provide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.36. 114,558,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,453,492. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,330,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888,335. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,584,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,373. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $398.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.12.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,402,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,857,205. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $281.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $548.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $621.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.23. 7,249,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,740. The company has a market cap of $643.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $241.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.11. 10,500,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,981,066. The company has a market cap of $257.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

