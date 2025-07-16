Promising Music Stocks To Research – July 14th

Get alerts:

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks (also called stock music or production music) are pre-recorded musical tracks created by composers and distributed through music libraries for licensing in film, television, advertising, video games and other media. Instead of commissioning an original score, content creators can pay a one-time fee or subscription to legally use these ready-made pieces. This system offers an affordable, time-saving way to add professional-sounding music to a project. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.19. 22,549,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,059,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,791,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,347,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.39 and a 200 day moving average of $216.83. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.38. 9,487,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976,617. The company has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $718.28. 701,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $689.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.91. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.36. 2,978,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,994,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Western Digital stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,945. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of LYV traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

