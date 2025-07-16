Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark raised Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 26,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,424.94. Also, Senior Officer Gary Edelstein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $174,645.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,493 shares of company stock worth $4,085,590 in the last 90 days. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRL stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. Propel has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

