Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prudential Public by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 968,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 965,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943,487 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 629,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 303,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

