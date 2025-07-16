QCR (QCRH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $95.11 million for the quarter.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. QCR has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $96.08.

QCR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 40,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 54,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

