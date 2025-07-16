Randolph Co Inc Acquires 73 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 9,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.8% during the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 109,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $23,332,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $231,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $505.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.73. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $508.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.