Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,356,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,111,000 after purchasing an additional 732,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,576,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,097,000 after acquiring an additional 546,047 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 258,310 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,474,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after buying an additional 866,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

