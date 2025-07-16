Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Head-To-Head Review

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) and GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Red Rock Resorts and GREE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 5 6 0 2.55 GREE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $52.55, suggesting a potential downside of 4.34%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than GREE.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.95 billion 2.99 $154.05 million $2.58 21.29 GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and GREE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than GREE.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and GREE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 8.01% 56.45% 3.99% GREE N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GREE has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats GREE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GREE

(Get Free Report)

GREE, Inc. operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally. The company also offers REALITY, a metaverse for smartphone for individuals to turn themselves into digital avatar and stream various contents, and VTuber business that allows streamers to host live digital performances, play games, and chat services; and REALITY XR cloud, a cloud solution platform that enables corporate customers to build their own metaverse using 3DCG and XR technologies, as well as develop and publish blockchain games. In addition, it provides Marketing DX a service designed to accompany the evolution of client companies and business growth; Operation DX that manages customer relationships, quality control, and risks associated with business development; and DDM, an analytics platform to restructures disorganized internal data by incorporating real-time visualization. Further, the company offers aumo that provides travel and lifestyle information content including latest information on restaurants, shopping, and travel, as well as user reviews on various stores and other facilities; and support for creation of sales promotion pages, access analysis, and post and dissemination of store and facility information. Additionally, it provides jobda for job-related information; LIMIA, an on-;one magazines that features home and living lifestyle content; MINE, an on-line video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty and lifestyle content; and ARINE, a on-line magazine for young women. The company also offers DADAN to deliver the entertainment of manga; STUDIO DADAN to plan and produce manga content; and invests in internet and IT fields. GREE, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.