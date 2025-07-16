Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 target price (up from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

