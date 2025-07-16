Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $18.91 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average is $216.45.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.27.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

