RenaissanceRe (RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.17 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $210.51 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.08.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 39.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $15,289,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

