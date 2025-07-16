Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,043 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

