Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOOD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,035. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock worth $181,837,741. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

