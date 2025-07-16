Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.63.

NYSE:ROK opened at $346.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $351.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

