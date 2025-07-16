Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Royal Gold by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

