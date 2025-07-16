Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,536,000 after buying an additional 2,231,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,816,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,507,000 after purchasing an additional 828,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ryanair by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,257,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,699 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $59.36.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

