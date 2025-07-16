Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 14,505 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $156,363.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,601,211 shares in the company, valued at $49,601,054.58. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $502,349.55.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $153,299.76.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $279,944.67.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $33,196.98.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $381,356.79.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $14,681,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

