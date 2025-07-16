Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $584,257.50 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,501,823.22. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total value of $609,345.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $614,047.50.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.64 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.51 and a 200-day moving average of $287.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.