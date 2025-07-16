Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,975,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $89.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

