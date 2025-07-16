Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 1.4%

SHLS opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $974.66 million, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $51,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.