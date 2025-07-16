Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,856. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

