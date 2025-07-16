Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 13,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 12,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Simply Better Brands Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Simply Better Brands Company Profile

Simply Better Brands Corp. manufactures and sells hemp-based cannabidiol related products in the United States. The company offers tinctures, topicals, capsules, gummies, pet tinctures and treats, and bath bombs; pet wellness products; and skincare products. It also provides nutritious and protein bars.

