SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Time to Sell?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 27,162,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,220% from the average daily volume of 263,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SMX (Security Matters) Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 11.9%

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

(Get Free Report)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.