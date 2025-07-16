Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 65,113.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-On in the 4th quarter worth $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,991,000 after purchasing an additional 145,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter worth about $36,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.55 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.95. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

