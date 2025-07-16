Sonoco Products (SON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.