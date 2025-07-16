Southwest Airlines (LUV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.85.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,060 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

