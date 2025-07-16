Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Apple comprises 16.2% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.27.

Shares of AAPL opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

