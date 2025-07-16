Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Spok had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect Spok to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spok stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Spok has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.26%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,222.75. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,198.80. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 130,478 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

