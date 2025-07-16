SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

