SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.680-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.410 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

