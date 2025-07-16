State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 88,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FCFS opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $138.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.