State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered their target price on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

RH Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.54. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.17. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.