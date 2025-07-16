State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $248,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. The trade was a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800 over the last three months.

Millrose Properties Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MRP opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

