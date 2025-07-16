State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2025

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRPFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRP

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $248,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. The trade was a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800 over the last three months.

Millrose Properties Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MRP opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Millrose Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.