State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

