State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DLB opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,770. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

