State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,696,000 after acquiring an additional 91,174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536,591 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 572,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $103,503,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $240.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average of $225.41. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,308.15. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Donald Casey III bought 4,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.73 per share, with a total value of $870,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,086.88. The trade was a 16.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

