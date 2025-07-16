State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Associated Banc’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.