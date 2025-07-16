State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 85.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

